EVENING UPDATE: Georgia reports 36,772 cases of COVID-19, with 424 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 36,772 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 91 new cases of the virus since 1 p.m.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 1,588 Georgians, with 31 new deaths reported since 1 p.m.

The state reports 6,518 have been hospitalized for treatment due to the virus.

Columbus is now at 424 cases, adding six new cases since 1 p.m.

Troup County remains at 195 cases.

Sumter County has added one new case of the the virus, the total for the county now 413 cases.

Harris County remains at 75 cases.

Marion County reports 39 cases, while Clay County is reporting 28 cases.

Troup County will reopen some government offices on May 18 for in-person traffic, with some restrictions in place for the safety of employees and residents.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state