EVENING UPDATE: Georgia reports 38,283 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 440 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 38,283 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 202 news cases of the virus reported since 1 p.m.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 1,649 Georgians, with seven news deaths reported since 1 p.m.

6992 people have been hospitalized for treatment.

Columbus is now at 440 cases of the virus, with six new cases since

Sumter County has added three new cases of the virus, the total for the county now 419 cases.

Troup County is now at 201 cases for virus, with one new case since 1 p.m.

Harris County remains at 74 cases.

Phoebe Health’s latest numbers report shows what the organization calls a “fairly significant increase” in the number of COVID-19 patients they are treating. The hospital system also said that this did not necessarily mean that positive cases were spiking.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.