EVENING UPDATE: Georgia’s COVID-19 cases number 35,977, with 411 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 35,977 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 184 news cases since 1 p.m.

So far, 1,544 Georgians have died due to the virus, with 21 new deaths since 1 p.m.

6,374 people in the state have been hospitalized for treatment.

Columbus has added eight new cases of the virus since 1 p.m., the total now 411 cases.

Sumter County is now at 412, with three new cases since 1 p.m.

Troup County has 192 cases of the virus.

Harris County has one new case since 1 p.m., the total for the county now 74.

Marion County reports 38 cases, while Clay County is now reporting 26 cases.

Beginning May 11, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia each day, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.