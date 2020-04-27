EVENING UPDATE: Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases now above 24,000, with 284 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see increases in the number of cases of coronavirus, though the infection rate has started to slow down.
As of 7 p.m., the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 24,225 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,744 hospitalized for treatment and 994 who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have risen since noon, when 23,773 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 284 people, an additional four cases since noon. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 363 in nearby Sumter County, and 138 in Troup County. There are 57 confirmed cases in Harris County.
WRBL takes you on an exclusive look inside the two Columbus hospitals fighting the COVID-19 threat locally.
The Columbus Alumni Chapter of Alabany State University fed healthcare workers at Piedmont Columbus Regional and donated handmade masks to the healthcare heroes.
Governor Brian Kemp gave an update on the state’s coronavirus response as the first phase of businesses reopening continues across Georgia.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|2681
|103
|DeKalb
|1856
|42
|Gwinnett
|1545
|52
|Cobb
|1483
|81
|Dougherty
|1480
|114
|Hall
|1099
|12
|Clayton
|649
|24
|Unknown
|599
|2
|Henry
|464
|11
|Cherokee
|393
|10
|Richmond
|377
|14
|Sumter
|363
|24
|Carroll
|329
|13
|Lee
|307
|19
|Mitchell
|292
|28
|Bartow
|289
|29
|Douglas
|284
|11
|Muscogee
|284
|4
|Forsyth
|272
|8
|Bibb
|256
|7
|Houston
|215
|13
|Chatham
|208
|7
|Upson
|203
|17
|Early
|202
|15
|Spalding
|197
|8
|Habersham
|194
|4
|Baldwin
|193
|6
|Coweta
|190
|4
|Newton
|173
|7
|Colquitt
|172
|6
|Fayette
|169
|8
|Terrell
|167
|18
|Paulding
|166
|7
|Rockdale
|166
|6
|Thomas
|162
|16
|Crisp
|157
|3
|Randolph
|156
|19
|Columbia
|144
|2
|Worth
|143
|9
|Clarke
|140
|13
|Lowndes
|140
|4
|Troup
|138
|4
|Floyd
|134
|11
|Butts
|126
|3
|Dooly
|119
|8
|Barrow
|114
|4
|Ware
|112
|8
|Coffee
|109
|4
|Tift
|100
|5
|Walton
|100
|2
|Calhoun
|87
|3
|Gordon
|81
|12
|Jackson
|77
|1
|Burke
|74
|3
|Macon
|73
|3
|Stephens
|73
|1
|Wilcox
|72
|7
|Whitfield
|69
|4
|Decatur
|64
|1
|Turner
|64
|8
|Appling
|60
|5
|Walker
|58
|0
|Harris
|57
|2
|Oconee
|57
|0
|Gilmer
|54
|0
|Grady
|54
|3
|Greene
|54
|1
|Laurens
|54
|1
|Pierce
|54
|2
|Dawson
|53
|1
|Brooks
|52
|6
|Glynn
|51
|1
|Meriwether
|50
|0
|Polk
|49
|0
|Bryan
|48
|2
|Oglethorpe
|48
|3
|White
|48
|0
|Catoosa
|46
|0
|McDuffie
|44
|4
|Marion
|40
|1
|Johnson
|39
|2
|Peach
|39
|2
|Pike
|38
|2
|Putnam
|37
|5
|Washington
|37
|1
|Liberty
|35
|0
|Bulloch
|34
|2
|Effingham
|34
|1
|Lamar
|34
|0
|Lumpkin
|32
|1
|Union
|32
|2
|Wilkinson
|32
|2
|Camden
|30
|1
|Miller
|29
|0
|Seminole
|29
|2
|Toombs
|28
|3
|Haralson
|27
|1
|Jones
|27
|0
|Hancock
|25
|0
|Morgan
|25
|0
|Murray
|25
|0
|Telfair
|25
|0
|Ben Hill
|24
|0
|Dodge
|24
|1
|Fannin
|24
|0
|Pulaski
|24
|1
|Wilkes
|23
|0
|Bacon
|22
|1
|Madison
|22
|1
|Monroe
|22
|1
|Baker
|21
|2
|Brantley
|21
|2
|Pickens
|21
|2
|Talbot
|21
|1
|Clay
|20
|2
|Emanuel
|20
|0
|Jasper
|20
|0
|Towns
|20
|0
|Elbert
|19
|0
|Stewart
|18
|0
|Banks
|17
|0
|Cook
|17
|1
|Franklin
|17
|0
|Taylor
|17
|2
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Berrien
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Chattooga
|14
|1
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Dade
|14
|1
|Jeff Davis
|14
|1
|Jefferson
|14
|1
|Screven
|14
|1
|Warren
|12
|0
|Wayne
|11
|0
|Heard
|10
|1
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Rabun
|10
|0
|Webster
|10
|2
|Bleckley
|9
|0
|Chattahoochee
|9
|0
|Hart
|9
|0
|Candler
|8
|0
|Charlton
|8
|0
|Clinch
|8
|0
|Lanier
|8
|1
|Atkinson
|7
|0
|Tattnall
|7
|0
|Twiggs
|7
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Long
|4
|0
|McIntosh
|4
|0
|Quitman
|4
|1
|Wheeler
|4
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Glascock
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.