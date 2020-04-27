EVENING UPDATE: Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases now above 24,000, with 284 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see increases in the number of cases of coronavirus, though the infection rate has started to slow down.

As of 7 p.m., the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 24,225 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,744 hospitalized for treatment and 994 who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since noon, when 23,773 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 284 people, an additional four cases since noon. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 363 in nearby Sumter County, and 138 in Troup County. There are 57 confirmed cases in Harris County.

The Columbus Alumni Chapter of Alabany State University fed healthcare workers at Piedmont Columbus Regional and donated handmade masks to the healthcare heroes.

Governor Brian Kemp gave an update on the state’s coronavirus response as the first phase of businesses reopening continues across Georgia.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton2681103
DeKalb185642
Gwinnett154552
Cobb148381
Dougherty1480114
Hall109912
Clayton64924
Unknown5992
Henry46411
Cherokee39310
Richmond37714
Sumter36324
Carroll32913
Lee30719
Mitchell29228
Bartow28929
Douglas28411
Muscogee2844
Forsyth2728
Bibb2567
Houston21513
Chatham2087
Upson20317
Early20215
Spalding1978
Habersham1944
Baldwin1936
Coweta1904
Newton1737
Colquitt1726
Fayette1698
Terrell16718
Paulding1667
Rockdale1666
Thomas16216
Crisp1573
Randolph15619
Columbia1442
Worth1439
Clarke14013
Lowndes1404
Troup1384
Floyd13411
Butts1263
Dooly1198
Barrow1144
Ware1128
Coffee1094
Tift1005
Walton1002
Calhoun873
Gordon8112
Jackson771
Burke743
Macon733
Stephens731
Wilcox727
Whitfield694
Decatur641
Turner648
Appling605
Walker580
Harris572
Oconee570
Gilmer540
Grady543
Greene541
Laurens541
Pierce542
Dawson531
Brooks526
Glynn511
Meriwether500
Polk490
Bryan482
Oglethorpe483
White480
Catoosa460
McDuffie444
Marion401
Johnson392
Peach392
Pike382
Putnam375
Washington371
Liberty350
Bulloch342
Effingham341
Lamar340
Lumpkin321
Union322
Wilkinson322
Camden301
Miller290
Seminole292
Toombs283
Haralson271
Jones270
Hancock250
Morgan250
Murray250
Telfair250
Ben Hill240
Dodge241
Fannin240
Pulaski241
Wilkes230
Bacon221
Madison221
Monroe221
Baker212
Brantley212
Pickens212
Talbot211
Clay202
Emanuel200
Jasper200
Towns200
Elbert190
Stewart180
Banks170
Cook171
Franklin170
Taylor172
Jenkins161
Schley161
Berrien150
Irwin151
Chattooga141
Crawford140
Dade141
Jeff Davis141
Jefferson141
Screven141
Warren120
Wayne110
Heard101
Lincoln100
Rabun100
Webster102
Bleckley90
Chattahoochee90
Hart90
Candler80
Charlton80
Clinch80
Lanier81
Atkinson70
Tattnall70
Twiggs70
Echols50
Evans40
Long40
McIntosh40
Quitman41
Wheeler40
Montgomery20
Treutlen20
Glascock00
Taliaferro00

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

