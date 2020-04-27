EVENING UPDATE: Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases now above 24,000, with 284 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see increases in the number of cases of coronavirus, though the infection rate has started to slow down.

As of 7 p.m., the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 24,225 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,744 hospitalized for treatment and 994 who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since noon, when 23,773 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 284 people, an additional four cases since noon. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 363 in nearby Sumter County, and 138 in Troup County. There are 57 confirmed cases in Harris County.

WRBL takes you on an exclusive look inside the two Columbus hospitals fighting the COVID-19 threat locally.

The Columbus Alumni Chapter of Alabany State University fed healthcare workers at Piedmont Columbus Regional and donated handmade masks to the healthcare heroes.

Governor Brian Kemp gave an update on the state’s coronavirus response as the first phase of businesses reopening continues across Georgia.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 2681 103 DeKalb 1856 42 Gwinnett 1545 52 Cobb 1483 81 Dougherty 1480 114 Hall 1099 12 Clayton 649 24 Unknown 599 2 Henry 464 11 Cherokee 393 10 Richmond 377 14 Sumter 363 24 Carroll 329 13 Lee 307 19 Mitchell 292 28 Bartow 289 29 Douglas 284 11 Muscogee 284 4 Forsyth 272 8 Bibb 256 7 Houston 215 13 Chatham 208 7 Upson 203 17 Early 202 15 Spalding 197 8 Habersham 194 4 Baldwin 193 6 Coweta 190 4 Newton 173 7 Colquitt 172 6 Fayette 169 8 Terrell 167 18 Paulding 166 7 Rockdale 166 6 Thomas 162 16 Crisp 157 3 Randolph 156 19 Columbia 144 2 Worth 143 9 Clarke 140 13 Lowndes 140 4 Troup 138 4 Floyd 134 11 Butts 126 3 Dooly 119 8 Barrow 114 4 Ware 112 8 Coffee 109 4 Tift 100 5 Walton 100 2 Calhoun 87 3 Gordon 81 12 Jackson 77 1 Burke 74 3 Macon 73 3 Stephens 73 1 Wilcox 72 7 Whitfield 69 4 Decatur 64 1 Turner 64 8 Appling 60 5 Walker 58 0 Harris 57 2 Oconee 57 0 Gilmer 54 0 Grady 54 3 Greene 54 1 Laurens 54 1 Pierce 54 2 Dawson 53 1 Brooks 52 6 Glynn 51 1 Meriwether 50 0 Polk 49 0 Bryan 48 2 Oglethorpe 48 3 White 48 0 Catoosa 46 0 McDuffie 44 4 Marion 40 1 Johnson 39 2 Peach 39 2 Pike 38 2 Putnam 37 5 Washington 37 1 Liberty 35 0 Bulloch 34 2 Effingham 34 1 Lamar 34 0 Lumpkin 32 1 Union 32 2 Wilkinson 32 2 Camden 30 1 Miller 29 0 Seminole 29 2 Toombs 28 3 Haralson 27 1 Jones 27 0 Hancock 25 0 Morgan 25 0 Murray 25 0 Telfair 25 0 Ben Hill 24 0 Dodge 24 1 Fannin 24 0 Pulaski 24 1 Wilkes 23 0 Bacon 22 1 Madison 22 1 Monroe 22 1 Baker 21 2 Brantley 21 2 Pickens 21 2 Talbot 21 1 Clay 20 2 Emanuel 20 0 Jasper 20 0 Towns 20 0 Elbert 19 0 Stewart 18 0 Banks 17 0 Cook 17 1 Franklin 17 0 Taylor 17 2 Jenkins 16 1 Schley 16 1 Berrien 15 0 Irwin 15 1 Chattooga 14 1 Crawford 14 0 Dade 14 1 Jeff Davis 14 1 Jefferson 14 1 Screven 14 1 Warren 12 0 Wayne 11 0 Heard 10 1 Lincoln 10 0 Rabun 10 0 Webster 10 2 Bleckley 9 0 Chattahoochee 9 0 Hart 9 0 Candler 8 0 Charlton 8 0 Clinch 8 0 Lanier 8 1 Atkinson 7 0 Tattnall 7 0 Twiggs 7 0 Echols 5 0 Evans 4 0 Long 4 0 McIntosh 4 0 Quitman 4 1 Wheeler 4 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Glascock 0 0 Taliaferro 0 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.