EVENING UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 32,171, with 361 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s evening update, the state reports that 32,171 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 449 new cases reported since noon.

So far 1,399 Georgians have died due to the virus, while 5,974 have been hospitalized for treatment due to the virus.

Columbus is reporting five new cases of the virus since noon, the total now 361 cases.

Troup County is now at 176 cases, with two additional cases reported since noon.

Sumter County has added one new case, the total for the county now 391 cases.

Harris County remains at 62 cases.

Paws Humane Society will host a temporary free pet food bank for pet owners facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus on May 9. Columbus, Harris County, Troup County, and Meriwether County will all see service during the event.

The Columbus Water Works has begun the process of returning to normal operations, though they will be adding some additional protocols to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection for staff and customers.

Fort Benning released photos today showing how they’re continuing to train recruits while maintaining safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.