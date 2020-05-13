EVENING UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 35,427 with 398 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 35,427 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 182 new cases since 1 p.m.

6,308 people have been hospitalized for treatment due to the virus.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 1,517 Georgians, with 24 new deaths reported since noon.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 398 people, with six new cases since 1 p.m. State records show 15 Columbus residents have died from the virus.

Sumter County is now at 409 cases of the virus, with three new cases since noon.

Troup County has 192 cases of the virus.

Harris County has added five new cases of the virus since 1 p.m., the total now 73 cases.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a virtual town hall online May 14 at 5:30 p.m. to take questions from Columbus residents about the coronavirus and talk about city operations.

Recycling in Columbus will also resume collections on June 1, with more information coming about Public Works operations at the virtual town hall.

LaGrange Utilities will begin disconnecting services on past due utility bills, but there are several options if you are unable to pay those balances.

The City has agreed to allow customers to participate in extended payment plans which will allow customers to pay off those balances in six equal installments.

Mayor Jim Thornton asked the City Staff to give customers a heads up before the disconnections begin.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he continues to see positive signs in the state’s battle against the coronavirus, even as the state’s death toll from the virus surpassed 1,500 and some health officials express concerns about the state’s aggressive plans to restart the economy. Kemp said Wednesday that there are 1,094 COVID-19 patients in Georgia hospitals, the lowest number since April 8. Kemp said the number of patients on ventilators has also dropped to 873.

Thousands of teens in Georgia who got their driver’s licenses without taking a road test during the coronavirus pandemic will now have to take one after all. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order in April allowing teens who’ve had their learner’s permit for a year and a day with no violations to get a license without taking a road test. After receiving criticism from safety advocates, Kemp on Tuesday terminated that arrangement with another order that requires anyone who got a license without the test to complete one by Sept. 30.

Beginning May 11, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia each day, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

