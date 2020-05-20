EVENING UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 39,801 with 456 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 39,801 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 154 new cases reported since 1 p.m.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 1,697 Georgians, with 10 new deaths reported since 1 p.m.

7,171 people have been hospitalized for treatment due to the virus

Columbus is now at 456 cases, with one new case reported since 1 p.m.

Sumter County has added four new cases of the virus, the total for the county now 425 cases.

Troup County is at 215 cases, the county adding one new case since noon.

Harris County has added one new case since noon, the total for the county now 75 cases.

The Coronavirus Relief Fund awarded another set of grants this week, totaling more than $64,000 that went to local organizations.

The Phoebe Foundation made a donation of more than 50,000 resusable cloth masks today to help residents of Dougherty County each have a mask. The masks will be distributed through multiple local organizations.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state