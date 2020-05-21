EVENING UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 40,663 with 487 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 40,663 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 258 new cases reported since 1 p.m.

7,289 people have been hospitalized for treatment due to the virus.

The virus has claimed the lives of 1,775 Georgians, with 21 new deaths reported since 1 p.m.

Columbus now has 487 cases, with 22 new cases reported since 1 p.m.

Sumter County has added five new cases, the total for the county now 432 cases.

Troup County is now at 227 cases, with nine new cases.

Harris County remains at 78 cases of the virus.

A second allotment of remdesivir will come to Georgia at 29 hospitals to treat about 310 patients according to the GaDPH. A third allotment is expected on Friday in powder form.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.