FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former NFL quarterback, a firefighter from Georgia and two fathers who drowned while trying to save their children are among at least 11 recent victims of dangerous rip currents along Gulf of Mexico beaches stretching across Florida’s Panhandle to Mobile, Alabama.

Many of the deaths have occurred on days with double red flags — which are posted at beach entrances and on lifeguard stations — that warn beachgoers of potential rip currents. Seven deaths since mid-June have occurred around Panama City Beach, including ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, drowned Tuesday in nearby Destin after getting caught up in a strong rip current.

Three people drowned off the coast of Alabama between June 20 and June 23, according to the Gulf Shores Police Department.