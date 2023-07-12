COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One week ago, a South Carolina woman was killed in an alligator attack. The American Alligator is common in many areas of the southeastern United States, including both Georgia and Alabama.

“Alligator attacks are very rare, particularly in Georgia,” said Kara Nitschke, Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Migratory Game, Bird and Alligator biologist.

She reported the state has had about nine alligator attacks since 1980, with only one alligator attack fatality recorded.

Alligators are naturally fearful of humans, the biologist explained, adding the crocodilian species sees people as predators.

According to the Georgia Aquarium, about 200,000 alligators live in the state. Most of them, the Aquarium reports, live in areas below Columbus, Macon and Augusta. They are also common in Florida’s Everglades.

The aquarium website also notes some alligators may be found above this region, known as the “fall line,” however these have likely been transported there by humans. The weather in the northern region of Georgia is not viable for American Alligator reproduction.

Nitschke explained the prevalence of alligator attacks in states like Florida are due to many factors, including the state’s greater populations of both humans and alligators.

Typical American Alligator habitat includes swamps, marshes, lakes, freshwater and slow-moving rivers, according to Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

Near Columbus, signs warning of alligator presence are visible at Standing Boy Trail, which includes a swampy, marshy area. The signs warn to avoid feeding alligators, which can cause them to lose their natural fear of humans.

“A fed alligator is a dead alligator!” The sign reads in all caps. Nitschke reiterated the sentiment.

“Don’t feed them ever,” she said, “The last thing we want is alligators associating humans with food.”

According to Nitschke, feeding alligators can cause them to lose their natural fear of humans, leading to what she called “conflict or nuisance alligator” interactions. In these cases, an alligator approaches humans rather than fleeing from them, causing public safety concerns.

“If an alligator gets used to being fed by humans, starts approaching them, they’ll have to be removed and euthanized,” Nitschke said.

The Savannah River Ecology Laboratory at the University of Georgia reports feeding alligators is a criminal offense with charges of up to $150 and 30 days in jail. Feeding alligators is also illegal in other states, including Florida and Alabama.

“If you do have a close run-in with an alligator that charges at you, run away fast and straight, not zig-zag,” states the University of Florida. “It is unlikely, however, that an alligator will display this behavior unless you are near its nest.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution agrees running away from an alligator in a zig-zag pattern is a common misconception. It notes alligators are unlikely to run far if they make an aggressive attack toward a human.

Alligators can swim at speeds of 10 mph and can run on land at 7.5 to 9 mph, according to the University of Florida. Comparatively, the average male aged 20 to 40 can run at 5.9 mph while females of the same age can run at 5 mph, Healthline states.

Nitschke noted alligators often give warning signs before making advances toward humans. She added humans sometimes accidentally come across alligators basking if they don’t see them amid tall grasses.

“Typically, if they’re alarmed, they’ll open their jaws, they’ll start hissing, they might swish their tail. You know, just to let you know that they know you’re there and they’re not pleased,” she said.

The biologist added alligators may also stand up slightly if they are preparing to run and advised people to go back slowly the way they came if they see any of these behaviors.

“You know that’s the safe way to go because this is the way you just came,” said Nitschke.

The important thing to remember, the biologist reminded, is alligators are vital to their ecosystems.

“We want to have a complete and healthy natural wetland ecosystem here in Georgia, and having an apex predator like alligators is an important part of that,” said Nitschke. “We should appreciate them for what they do but also give them space to do it.”