Fact check: 39 missing children not found in Georgia trailer

Georgia

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by: Shane T. McCoy/US Marshals)

ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) — Over the weekend, you may have seen posts on Facebook asking why the story of 39 missing children found in a double-wide trailer in Georgia wasn’t being covered by the media.

Plain and simple: because it didn’t happen that way.

Last week, the U.S. Marshals announced they rescued 26 children and located 13 others in a 2-week operation dubbed “Operation Not Forgotten.” Those children were found in various locations across the state — not inside a trailer.

Here is one of the Facebook posts widely circulated. As you’ll see, Facebook has labeled the post “false.”

While this development is a big deal, the discrepancy may explain why it wasn’t the lead story on the national news.

The rescued children were considered to be “some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in Georgia, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse and medical or mental health conditions,” according to a news release.

The youngest child was reportedly 3 years old and, while many had been gone for several weeks, one was missing for two years before being rescued.

Authorities arrested nine people, many of whom had multiple arrest warrants for charges including sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession.

The story received nationwide coverage from news outlets including CNN, Fox News, CBS, NBC and ABC.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Tuesday

92° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 72°

Thursday

96° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 96° 73°

Friday

97° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 75°

Sunday

91° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories