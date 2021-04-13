 

Families of students with special needs can apply for Georgia relief program

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A student climbs the stairs of a bus before the fist day of school on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Dallas, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Applications are now open for a relief program aiding families of students with special needs in Georgia.

Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp promised $10 million to offset expenses these families incurred due to COVID-19.

“These reimbursements will help families overcome financial challenges faced during an unprecedented school year as we begin returning to normal in Georgia,” Kemp stated.

He said his office has been working with the Georgia Department of Education to determine the best way to help the more than 222,000 students with special needs across the state.

According to Kemp’s office, expenses eligible for the Families of Children with Special Needs Reimbursement could be related to a student’s educational achievement, personal development or emotional well-being.

The following information will be needed for the application:

  • School district name
  • School name
  • Last name of the student as registered in the school district
  • GTID – Georgia Testing Identifier (located on student’s report card)
  • Scanned/photo copies of reimbursement expenses (acceptable file formats include: .pdf, .jpg, .png)

Applications must be completed on the Georgia Department of Education’s website by Friday, May 14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 58°

Wednesday

84° / 63°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 84° 63°

Thursday

72° / 50°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 68% 72° 50°

Friday

70° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 70° 52°

Saturday

70° / 52°
Showers
Showers 48% 70° 52°

Sunday

74° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 50°

Monday

73° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 73° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
64°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
64°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
59°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
81°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
82°

81°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
81°

80°

4 PM
Few Showers
31%
80°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories