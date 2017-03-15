Family files $25 million suit following Muscogee Co. teen-amputee incident

COLUMBUS, Ga. — News 3 has an in-depth report on the lawsuit being filed by the mother of the teen who was allegedly body slammed by a contracted behavioral specialist. The child’s injuries reportedly led to his having a leg amputated.

The lawsuit contains hundreds of pages. It names eight person and business, but there are up to ten others labeled as John Does. School board members, current and former are weighing in on the case Wednesday night. Specifically on how the school district is handling this investigation.

This week Lawanda Thomas says she filed a $25 million civil action lawsuit. It stems from a video you saw first on News 3 courtesy of the Muscogee.AllOnGeorgia online publication.

According to the suit states, the incident that led to this happened at the Edgewood Student Service Center. Edgewood is a school for students in grades 3-12 who have violated school district rules.

The list of defendants include:

The Muscogee County School District, Superintendent David Lewis

School Behavioral Specialist Bryant Mosely.

Assistant Principal, Eddie Powell

Ten “John Does”

The lawsuit states, on September 12, 2016 Montravious began attending school at the Edgewood Student Service Center after an incident with another student back in August, that happened at East Columbus Magnet Academy.

According to the suit, it was on Thomas’ first day of school at Edgewood when a reported horrible incident unfolded. The lawsuit states around 1:30 p.m., MCSD school video shows Montrovious was the only student in classroom 109.

The suit also states: Bryant Mosely, School employees: Zehra Malone, Phyllis Fox and Eddie Powell were also in the room.

The suit claims video shows Montravious asking to leave the classroom, to call his mother from the principal’s office, but Mosely blocked the door. The suit claims video shows Mosely body-slamming Montravious five times.

It also claims Mosely more than 100 pounds heavier than the victim at some point was holding Montravious down in the prone position on the ground.

Local school board member Frank Myers says the Muscogee County School District didn’t notify members of the alleged incident until 18 days later.

“We were told that Montravious was expected to have a full recovery and that never ever was the case,” says Frank Myers

Myers says he can’t wrap his mind around why Mosely allegedly reacted in such a way toward Montravious.

Former school board member Fife Whiteside is also weighing in. He served on the board for 15 years.

He says, the school district has kept the school board out of the loop for quite some time.

“I predicted years ago that as the school board became less and less significant that there would be more and more litigation,” says Fife Whiteside.

We did reach out to the Muscogee County School District. The Public Information Officer, Valerie Fuller provided a statement to News 3. The statement reads in part, “MCSD does not comment on pending litigation.”