 

Family of girl shot near Atlanta protests seeks leads

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A man carries flowers into a viewing for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was fatally shot in Atlanta on July 4th near the Wendy’s site where Rayshard Brooks was killed the previous month Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in South Fulton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — The mother of an 8-year-old girl shot to death near the site of an earlier police shooting this summer says more information is needed about what happened.

Charmaine Turner said Friday the family has created a public service announcement that will run on local TV.

A teen suspect was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, but his attorney said the teenager was peacefully protesting and didn’t open fire.

Secoriea was fatally shot on the Fourth of July while riding in an SUV near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer June 12.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

33° / 30°
Clear
Clear 0% 33° 30°

Saturday

56° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 56° 43°

Sunday

55° / 44°
Showers
Showers 41% 55° 44°

Monday

58° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 58° 39°

Tuesday

59° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 59° 36°

Wednesday

61° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 61° 49°

Thursday

54° / 33°
Rain
Rain 75% 54° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

1 AM
Clear
2%
33°

32°

2 AM
Clear
2%
32°

32°

3 AM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
2%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
2%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
3%
31°

31°

7 AM
Clear
4%
31°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
32°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
36°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
41°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
46°

50°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

55°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

53°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

51°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

48°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

46°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

10 PM
Few Showers
34%
45°

45°

11 PM
Showers
39%
45°

45°

12 AM
Showers
40%
45°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories