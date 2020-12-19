Family of girl shot near Atlanta protests seeks leads

A man carries flowers into a viewing for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was fatally shot in Atlanta on July 4th near the Wendy’s site where Rayshard Brooks was killed the previous month Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in South Fulton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — The mother of an 8-year-old girl shot to death near the site of an earlier police shooting this summer says more information is needed about what happened.

Charmaine Turner said Friday the family has created a public service announcement that will run on local TV.

A teen suspect was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, but his attorney said the teenager was peacefully protesting and didn’t open fire.

Secoriea was fatally shot on the Fourth of July while riding in an SUV near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer June 12.