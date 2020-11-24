Family of man shot by Georgia trooper to sue state for money

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Relatives of man shot to death by a Georgia state trooper now charged with murder plan to sue the state for wrongful death.

Lawyers for relatives of Julian Lewis filed notice Monday in federal court in Savannah.

The state has 30 days to respond or lawyers say they will file the suit.

Jacob Thompson is charged with felony murder in the Aug. 7 death of Lewis.

Thompson forced Lewis off the road after trying to pull him over for a broken tail light, then shot Lewis in the head.

The criminal case awaits grand jury action.

Lewis’s family demands $1 million in damages, the most allowed by state law.

The family also plans a federal civil rights lawsuit demanding more money.