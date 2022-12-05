DECATUR, Ga. – A Georgia farmer says his sheepdog is recovering at home two days after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his flock of sheep.

The farmer from a town northeast of Atlanta says his Great Pyrenees named Casper killed eight coyotes to defend the flock.

John Wierwiller told Atlanta’s WAGA-TV that the fight lasted longer than half an hour and left Casper bloodied with skin and part of his tail torn off.

LifeLine Animal Project has raised more than $15,000 for the sheepdog’s hospital bills.

Packs of coyotes attacking pets have grown somewhat common in rural and growing suburban areas that abut wildlands throughout the Untied States.