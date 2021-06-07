From 2018 to 2019, the U.S. population grew by .48%, its slowest rate in 100 years. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2019, based on 5-year estimates.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#30 Oconee County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +6,624

— #479 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +21.0%

— #5 among counties in Georgia, #92 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 38,132

— #51 largest county in Georgia, #1,222 largest county nationwide

#29. Glynn County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +6,838

— #474 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.8%

— #38 among counties in Georgia, #481 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 84,470

— #30 largest county in Georgia, #677 largest county nationwide

#28. Fayette County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +6,959

— #468 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.6%

— #46 among counties in Georgia, #642 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 112,303

— #22 largest county in Georgia, #542 largest county nationwide

#27. Bartow County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +7,496

— #457 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +7.7%

— #43 among counties in Georgia, #555 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 104,919

— #24 largest county in Georgia, #572 largest county nationwide

#26. Carroll County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +7,956

— #437 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +7.3%

— #45 among counties in Georgia, #584 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 117,183

— #20 largest county in Georgia, #528 largest county nationwide

#25. Bryan County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +8,024

— #436 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +27.6%

— #4 among counties in Georgia, #47 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 37,063

— #52 largest county in Georgia, #1,247 largest county nationwide

#24. Muscogee County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +8,110

— #432 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.3%

— #63 among counties in Georgia, #873 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 195,739

— #12 largest county in Georgia, #340 largest county nationwide

#23. Bulloch County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +8,822

— #421 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +13.1%

— #17 among counties in Georgia, #247 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 76,120

— #32 largest county in Georgia, #725 largest county nationwide

#22. Jackson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +9,538

— #402 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +16.3%

— #13 among counties in Georgia, #166 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 67,885

— #35 largest county in Georgia, #786 largest county nationwide

#21. Walton County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +9,951

— #394 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +12.2%

— #21 among counties in Georgia, #286 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 91,442

— #27 largest county in Georgia, #642 largest county nationwide

#20. Effingham County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +9,964

— #393 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +19.7%

— #7 among counties in Georgia, #107 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 60,477

— #39 largest county in Georgia, #862 largest county nationwide

#19. Lowndes County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +10,448

— #384 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.0%

— #31 among counties in Georgia, #407 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 115,364

— #21 largest county in Georgia, #533 largest county nationwide

#18. Clarke County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +11,106

— #368 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +9.7%

— #33 among counties in Georgia, #420 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 126,176

— #19 largest county in Georgia, #500 largest county nationwide

#17. Newton County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +11,246

— #364 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +11.6%

— #24 among counties in Georgia, #314 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 108,079

— #23 largest county in Georgia, #557 largest county nationwide

#16. Barrow County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +12,632

— #345 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +19.0%

— #8 among counties in Georgia, #117 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 78,991

— #31 largest county in Georgia, #706 largest county nationwide

#15. Douglas County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +15,516

— #309 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +12.1%

— #22 among counties in Georgia, #292 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 143,316

— #17 largest county in Georgia, #450 largest county nationwide

#14. Houston County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +18,627

— #279 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +13.8%

— #15 among counties in Georgia, #225 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 153,507

— #14 largest county in Georgia, #430 largest county nationwide

#13. Coweta County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +21,732

— #245 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +17.9%

— #10 among counties in Georgia, #134 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 143,260

— #18 largest county in Georgia, #451 largest county nationwide

#12. Clayton County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +23,382

— #234 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +9.0%

— #36 among counties in Georgia, #467 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 283,538

— #6 largest county in Georgia, #243 largest county nationwide

#11. Hall County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +23,666

— #231 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +13.5%

— #16 among counties in Georgia, #235 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 198,667

— #11 largest county in Georgia, #335 largest county nationwide

#10. Paulding County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +24,950

— #221 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +18.5%

— #9 among counties in Georgia, #123 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 159,825

— #13 largest county in Georgia, #407 largest county nationwide

#9. Henry County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +31,639

— #174 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +16.3%

— #14 among counties in Georgia, #168 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 225,356

— #9 largest county in Georgia, #298 largest county nationwide

#8. Chatham County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +32,068

— #169 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +12.5%

— #19 among counties in Georgia, #271 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 288,496

— #5 largest county in Georgia, #240 largest county nationwide

#7. Columbia County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +32,847

— #161 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +27.9%

— #3 among counties in Georgia, #45 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 150,705

— #16 largest county in Georgia, #437 largest county nationwide

#6. Cherokee County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +41,232

— #125 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +20.0%

— #6 among counties in Georgia, #105 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 247,515

— #7 largest county in Georgia, #274 largest county nationwide

#5. DeKalb County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +63,952

— #78 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +9.3%

— #35 among counties in Georgia, #446 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 749,323

— #4 largest county in Georgia, #86 largest county nationwide

#4. Forsyth County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +64,498

— #76 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +39.4%

— #2 among counties in Georgia, #17 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 228,383

— #8 largest county in Georgia, #290 largest county nationwide

#3. Cobb County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +73,816

— #66 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.9%

— #27 among counties in Georgia, #348 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 751,218

— #3 largest county in Georgia, #85 largest county nationwide

#2. Gwinnett County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +137,024

— #30 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +17.6%

— #11 among counties in Georgia, #137 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 915,046

— #2 largest county in Georgia, #59 largest county nationwide

#1. Fulton County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +149,218

— #27 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +16.8%

— #12 among counties in Georgia, #155 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 1,036,200

— #1 largest county in Georgia, #43 largest county nationwide