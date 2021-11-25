Favorite recipes from Georgia

(STACKER) – A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.
But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.
Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Georgia.
Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.
Georgia Peach Homemade Ice Cream
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Additional: 45 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 32
– Yield: 1 gallon
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Georgian Green Beans
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 25 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
South Georgia Biscuits
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 12 minutes
– Total: 22 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Roasted Vidalia Onions
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Georgia Spiced Peaches
– Servings: 100
– Yield: 19 pounds
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Georgia Nuggets
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 7 minutes
– Total: 17 minutes
– Servings: 32
– Yield: 2 pounds
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Savannah’s Best Marinated Portobello Mushrooms
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 33 minutes
– Additional: 17 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
GA Peach Pound Cake
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 – 10 inch tube pan
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Georgia Cracker Salad
– Prep: 12 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 22 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 40 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Dave’s Low Country Boil
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 15
– Yield: 15 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Southern-Style Pork Chops
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 25 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 pork chops
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Lime Fluff
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Additional: 55 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 9
– Yield: 8 to 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Lemony Caesar Salad Dressing
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Total: 15 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Chanakhi (Georgian Lamb Stew)
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 30 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Georgia Sunset
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Total: 5 minutes
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 serving
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Prune Cake
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Additional: 10 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 25 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 Bundt cake
– Number of ingredients: 18
– Read more about the recipe here
Oyster Stew Christmas Eve Recipe
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Additional: 5 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Harmon’s Brunswick Stew
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 7
– Yield: 7 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Georgia Dirt Bombs
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Additional: 5 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 popovers
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Southern Style Dry Rub for Pork or Chicken
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Total: 10 minutes
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
The RIGHT WAY To Cook Greens!
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 5 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Brunswick Stew
– Prep: 1 hr
– Cook: 2 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Peach Cobbler VI
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9×9-inch cobbler
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Deep-Fried Peanuts
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 5 minutes
– Total: 10 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 cup
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Vidalia Sweet Onion Dip
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Additional: 10 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 44
– Yield: 5 1/2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Ratatouille Bake
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Georgia Barbeque Sauce
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 5 minutes
– Total: 15 minutes
– Servings: 40
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Garlic and Onion Boiled Peanuts
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Additional: 5 hrs
– Total: 5 hrs 20 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Georgia Peach Smoothie
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Total: 10 minutes
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 serving
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Summer Squash and Onion Cheesy Casserole
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Crawfish Etouffee Georgia Style
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 25 minutes
– Total: 55 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Georgia Caviar
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 9 hrs 45 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Nasty Cake
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 35 minutes
– Additional: 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Georgia Shake
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Total: 5 minutes
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 serving
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Vidalia Onion Soup
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Georgia Peach Pie
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch deep dish pie
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here