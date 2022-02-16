FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — An FBI intelligence analyst is going through dozens of text messages and social media posts in which two of the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery repeatedly used racial slurs.

FBI agent Amy Vaughan led the jury through the evidence Wednesday at the defendants’ federal hate crimes trial.

Vaughan detailed conversations that Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan had with other people identified only by their initials.

Vaughan said the FBI wasn’t able to access Greg McMichael’s phone because it was encrypted.

The second trial in the young Black man’s killing began this week, with prosecutors saying they will show that the 25-year-old Black man was chased and shot in February 2020 because of his skin color.