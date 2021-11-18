FBI Atlanta: Scammers impersonating Georgia law enforcement, victims being asked to send videos of self-strip search

GEORGIA (WRBL) – FBI Atlanta shared a news release with media outlets warning the public of a phone scam where scammers are impersonating local law enforcement.
Victims have been receiving calls in reference to outstanding warrants or fines that demand payment to be cleared.
According to FBI Atlanta, scammers are utilizing spoofed law enforcement phone numbers, names, positions, and addresses of officers.
The news release shares this scam is primarily targeting women with a large online presence for their careers.
FBI Atlanta asks the public to review the following information to remain vigilant:
Suspicious activity to look out for
- Calls from local law enforcement claiming the individual has fines for outstanding warrants
- Calls from local law enforcement claiming an individual has been placed under a “gag order,” and is not allowed to speak with anyone on the matter
- Requests for monetary gift cards such as visa or green dot
- Requests for videos/photos of individuals conducting a personal strip search of themselves to clear court fines or avoid jail time
- Calls from local law enforcement saying the court is holding the individual in contempt for not appearing for jury duty
- Calls from local law enforcement demanding individuals remain on the line until the “bond” is paid
- Requests for bank deposits and voucher purchases to clear court fines or avoid jail time
- Voicemails from local law enforcement demanding a call back
Things to remember
- Call local police department’s general phone number if you are experiencing any suspicious activity
- Law enforcement will never call if you have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty
- Go in person to verify the call or any suspicious activity
- Law enforcement will never ask you to send money to clear a warrant
- Law enforcement will never ask for pictures or videos of yourself for any reason.
How to report
- Contact FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000
- File a complaint with the FBI at www.IC3.gov