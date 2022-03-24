GEORGIA (WRBL) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of a woman who is believed by the FBI to have gone missing in Georgia in February.

According to a news release from the FBI, Ciera Breland, who is from Carmel, Indiana, was last known to be visiting her family in John’s Creek, Georgia, the week of Feb 20, 2022. Breland was with her husband, Xavier Breland, their five-month-old son, and the family’s labradoodle.

The family was traveling in a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with Georgia Tag RMB 5869.

FBI officials said Xavier Breland reported his wife missing in Indiana to the Carmel Police Department on Feb. 26, 2022.

But FBI officials don’t believe Ciera Breland was in Indiana when she went missing.

According to officials, “there is no evidence that Breland ever returned home after the family’s trip to Georgia.”

The last place Breland was known to be was in Georgia at the address 10545 Highgate Manor Ct. That was on February 23, 2022 at 7:17 p.m., according to officials.

Breland is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and blond hair.

If you have any information related to the disappearance of Ciera Breland, please call the Johns Creek Police Tip Line at 678-474-1610 or the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500. You can also call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here.