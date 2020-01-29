FBI offers reward for information about laser strikes on aircraft at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $2,500 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of suspects who have struck aircraft with laser strikes as they approach the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport (SAV).

The reward is offered in partnership with Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie and the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to an FBI release, from November 2019 to January 2020, the FAA reported three laser strikes on planes flying into SAV. The FAA traced the laser strikes to an area in Effingham County, 10 to 15 miles northwest of the airport.

When aimed at aircraft, the beam of light from handheld lasers can travel over a mile and illuminate a cockpit, which can disorient or temporarily blind pilots. It is a federal felony to point a laser beam at an aircraft on purpose.

Anyone with information about these laser strikes is asked to contact the fBI Atlanta office at 770-216-3000, and if you see suspicious activity involving lasers call 911 or the Effingham County Sheriff Office at 912-754-3449.

For more information on laser strikes, head online to FBI.gov: