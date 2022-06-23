HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Georgia churches, one in Hinesville and another in the Augusta area, are being raided by the FBI.

Thursday morning, FBI agents and police officers swarmed the House of Prayer Church in the 2500 block of Airport Road.

Law enforcement officers were seen carrying automatic weapons around the perimeter of the church, and a group could be seen standing outside one of the buildings with an armed officer.

(Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

The church has been under fire throughout recent years for abuse allegations and manipulation of members. A protest was held outside the House of Prayer in May 2017 with former members alleging the church was actually a cult.

Photo of 2017 protest outside of House of Prayer Christian Church in Hinesville

In Richmond County, FBI agents also executed a search warrant at Assembly of Prayer. The church is located on Old Tobacco Road in Hephzibah.

WSAV is told the two raids are connected, though details are limited.

An FBI Atlanta spokesperson told News 3 that no arrests have been made in the investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV on-air and online for more details.