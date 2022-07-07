ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta’s airport is getting $40 million to help expand a cramped concourse.

It’s one of the largest in a $1 billion group of grants to 85 airports that the Biden administration announced Thursday.

The money will only cover a fraction of the cost to widen Concourse D at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Concourse D was designed to handle smaller planes, with a central walkway only 20 feet wide.

It now handles full-sized jets, leaving it overcrowded and lacking in amenities.

Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari says overall work will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The rest would be paid with ticket taxes and airline rent.