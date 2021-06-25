Federal pandemic unemployment benefits ending for Georgians

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Tens of thousands of Georgians will soon no longer be able to claim federal pandemic unemployment benefits in the state.

A June 24 news release from the Georgia Department of Labor explained this is part of the governor’s economic recovery plan.

“In accordance with Governor Brian Kemp and Commissioner Mark Butler’s plan for reemployment and economic recovery, effective June 27, 2021, Georgia will no longer participate in the federal unemployment programs,” said the Georgia Department of Labor in a news release today.

There are currently 154,823 active PUA claims in the state. Over 74,000 of those claims paid out last week. Almost 93,000 people are receiving extended UI benefits through the PEUC program. Both programs will stop this weekend. Over 56,000 claimants are currently receiving regular UI payments, but after this week will no longer receive the additional $300 FPUC weekly supplement.

Previously earnings up to $300 per week could be disregarded when calculating weekly benefits. Now that number will be reduced to $150 per week. This means reported earnings more than $150 will be deducted dollar for dollar from the weekly entitlement amount of benefits received.

Speaking of the economic recovery plan in a news release Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said, “We saw the number of claims filed this week drop by almost 2,000 and anticipate this number to continue to fall as Georgians return to the workforce,”

Butler continued to state that the goal of the move is to incentivize people to get back in the workforce “After sixty-six weeks of benefits during the pandemic and the release of over $22.5 billion, we look forward to refocusing our organization on reemployment and helping claimants find a career path that will provide the stability and support necessary to provide for their families.”

Last week the Georgia Department of labor had 20,698 new unemployment claims.