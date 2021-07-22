Federal program helps low-income households pay for Internet in Georgia

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program offers to help low-income households pay for their broadband internet service in Georgia.

The program offers to “provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households” according to the FCC website.

To qualify for the program, families must one of the following criteria, according to the FCC website:

Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline;

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program

Common Cause, the non-profit who lobbied for the program to exist, spoke about how this will help millions of Georgians get access to broadband internet service helping to bridge the digital divide for many.

“We know that millions of Georgians do not have broadband service — and for many families, it is a matter of cost,” says Common Cause Georgia Executive Director Aunna Dennis. “This program can help families afford internet connectivity, at a time when high-speed broadband access is more critical than ever.”