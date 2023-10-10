LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Feeding the Valley is set to host an on-site community shredding and food drive event on Saturday.

Feeding the Valley is inviting LaGrange locals to bring old bank records, tax records, receipts, and personal papers for shredding. The event will feature a shred truck where participants can drop off documents and records to be shredded.

The event is scheduled to be held at Feeding the Valley’s LaGrange warehouse located at 118Gordon Commercial Dr. from 9 a.m. to noon.

Feeding the Valley also encourages participants to bring a donation of non-perishable items, that the organization says, “will go right back into the community to help our partner agencies provide food for families facing hunger.

Participants can also make monetary donations during the event and Feeding the Valley says just $1 can provide six meals.