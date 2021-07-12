Fire crews in Gwinnett County rescue golden retriever from house fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Firefighters in Gwinnett County were able to save the life of a family dog when a fire broke out in a Lilburn, Georgia home last week.

The fire happened at the 133 block of Lester Woods Ct in Lilburn on July 8, 2021.

Officials say when crews from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the fire, they knew, after speaking with the 911 dispatcher that the family was most likely not home, but that there was possibly a dog inside the home.

(Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Firefighters were able to control the fire and search the home for anyone who might be inside, eventually finding the dog, according to officials. Pictures from the rescue were posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.

Officials say the golden retriever was given oxygen with a pet oxygen mask after being removed from the home by firefighters.

Officials with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services urge everyone to practice home fire safety. That includes having smoke alarms on every level of the home and in each bedroom, along with an escape plan to get out of a burning house if there is a fire. Additionally, families should practice fire drills on a regular basis.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family of four following the fire.