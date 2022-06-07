GEORGIA (WRBL) – Several historic homes in a Georgia city burned down over the weekend and an arsonist might be responsible.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced his Fire Investigations Division is investigating fires that destroyed three homes in the city of Morrow over the weekend.

According to King, the fires happened early Saturday morning, June 4th, on Southlake Circle in Morrow, adjacent to the Southlake Mall.

“At the request of local police and fire officials, we have dispatched several arson investigators, including two K9 units,” said Commissioner King. “At this point, the fires are considered suspicious and are being investigated as such.”

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, no injuries were reported in the fires. AJC reported that officials believe a fire started at one of the homes and spread to the other two.

In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.

Anyone with information should call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-252-5804.