 

First Baptist Church hosts drive-thru Christmas event

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The First Baptist Church held their drive through event called “A Night in Bethlehem.” Drivers were able to listen to narrations on the radio as they drove through the nativity story. 

The driving experience provided a way for people to enjoy a Christmas activity from the comfort of their vehicles.

“This is a gift that we’re giving to the community. It’s an opportunity for people to drive through and to maybe catch a glimpse of what it might’ve been like in that day and time.”

Pastor Elder hopes “A Night In Bethlehem” reminds people of the reason for the season. 

“I hope that they are blessed and that they’re able to experience the season in a way that maybe they wouldn’t have been able to,” Pastor Jimmy Elder said. “ In so many ways we haven’t been able to do the things we’re used to doing and this gives us the chance to do something a little different.”

The event was a community effort. 75 volunteers helped out by participating in the cast and other volunteers helped by providing materials to build the sets. 

To stay COVID-19 safe, the volunteers in the cast either stayed socially distant or stayed within their family unit to act out the scenes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

68° / 59°
Periods of heavy rain
Periods of heavy rain 100% 68° 59°

Monday

64° / 41°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 64° 41°

Tuesday

57° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 57° 43°

Wednesday

55° / 36°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 55° 36°

Thursday

54° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 54° 31°

Friday

58° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 58° 37°

Saturday

57° / 47°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 57° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
65°

65°

5 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
100%
65°

63°

7 AM
Showers
50%
63°

60°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
60°

56°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
56°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

55°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

52°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

50°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories