First Baptist Church hosts drive-thru Christmas event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The First Baptist Church held their drive through event called “A Night in Bethlehem.” Drivers were able to listen to narrations on the radio as they drove through the nativity story.

The driving experience provided a way for people to enjoy a Christmas activity from the comfort of their vehicles.

“This is a gift that we’re giving to the community. It’s an opportunity for people to drive through and to maybe catch a glimpse of what it might’ve been like in that day and time.”

Pastor Elder hopes “A Night In Bethlehem” reminds people of the reason for the season.

“I hope that they are blessed and that they’re able to experience the season in a way that maybe they wouldn’t have been able to,” Pastor Jimmy Elder said. “ In so many ways we haven’t been able to do the things we’re used to doing and this gives us the chance to do something a little different.”

The event was a community effort. 75 volunteers helped out by participating in the cast and other volunteers helped by providing materials to build the sets.

To stay COVID-19 safe, the volunteers in the cast either stayed socially distant or stayed within their family unit to act out the scenes.