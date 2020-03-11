First coronavirus patient isolated at Georgia state park

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A patient who has tested positive for the coronavirus is being isolated for treatment at a Georgia state park.

The individual is being isolated at Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County.

The information was confirmed by the Office of Governor Brian Kemp in a news release Tuesday evening.

Mobile units have been set-up at Hard Labor Creek State Park to quarantine and treat patients who have tested positive for the the virus, also known as COVID-19.

The individual, who is from Cherokee County, is the first patient to be isolated at a state park. The person was not able to isolate at their primary residence and was not in critical condition requiring any hospital admittance, according to the news release.

Seven mobile units have been set-up the state park as part of Georgia’s strategic plan to deal with cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“This site was specifically chosen for its isolation from the general public and ability to house mobile units in the short term,” said GEMA Director Homer Bryson. “State public health staff will monitor the individual’s progress and work together with state law enforcement to ensure the safety of the community and the patient.”

The isolated site at Hard Labor Creek State Park is closed to public access and closely monitored twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week by state law enforcement.