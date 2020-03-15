Five-car crash claims life of young Ellerslie woman Sunday morning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) – An early Sunday morning five-car crash has claimed the life of an Ellerslie, Georgia woman.

29-year-old Margarita Bailey was killed around 6:00 a.m. when the 2018 Toyota Corolla she was driving collided with a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van.

A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2013 Lincoln MKX and a 2012 Dodge Ram struck the Corolla after the initial collision.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 85 near mile marker 16, approximately two miles east of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.