MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Voting is complete in Marion County. Marshall Fontaine and Clifton Holloway will face-off for the County Commissioner-At-Large seat in November.

Fontaine (R) won the Republican spot with 514 votes. Bill Addison (R) received 332 votes. Jamie McCardle (R) received 212 votes. Samuel Schiro (R) received 107 votes.

Meanwhile Clifton Holloman has won the Democratic nomination.

Holloman (D) received 556 while challenger Lance Scott (D) received 178 votes.