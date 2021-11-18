Former corrections officer indicted in alleged prison assault cover-up at Valdosta State Prison

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former corrections officer has been indicted for allegedly attempting to cover-up the assault of an inmate at a Georgia prison.

According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, a grand jury returned a two count indictment against Geary Staten. The indictment brought against Staten are obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony.

Staten, age 31, is a former correctional officer Lieutenant at Valdosta State Prison.

The indictment against Staten alleges the former correctional officer had knowledge “a number of VSP (Valdosta State Prison) correctional officers unlawfully used force on inmate F.G. in violation of the inmate’s constitutional rights.”

The incidents in question occurred on or about Dec. 29, 2018 at Valdosta State Prison, according to the release.

According to Department of Justice officials, Staten attempted to conceal the assault by directing two other correctional officers, Officer Brian Ford and Officer Jamal Scott, to not write a report following an incident in which unlawful use of force against was inmate refence as F.G in the news release.

Additionally, Staten also directed Ford and Scott to give false and misleading statement to FBI investigators, according to Department of Justice officials.

According to officials Scott and Ford have already pleaded guilty in cases brought against them in connection to the incident. Another correctional officer, Sergeant Patrick Sharpe, has also pleaded guilty in connection to the incident involving the inmate.

Staten faces anywhere from 3-20 years in prison if convicted in the incident.

The case was investigated by the FBI.