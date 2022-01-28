Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to 6 years in federal child sex crime case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – A former US Army soldier from Iowa is going to federal prison after pleading guilty in a child sex crimes case.

According to officials with the U.S. Attorney Office, Southern District of Georgia, on Jan. 28, 2022, Jason L. Adkins, 46, was sentenced to 76 months in prison after pleading guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact with a Child Under 12 Years of Age.

“Thanks to the difficult work of law enforcement and education professionals, Jason Adkins has been brought to justice for his depraved actions,” said U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. “We will be relentless in protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”

According to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office:

“Adkins had been stationed in Fort Stewart prior to retiring from the Army in 2015, after which he relocated to Altoona, Iowa. Officers with the Police Department in Altoona contacted Army Criminal Investigation Command to report Adkin’s arrest on state child sex crimes charges in 2019, and the subsequent investigation determined that Adkins had committed similar offenses in both locations. His federal sentence will be served consecutively to a four-year state sentence for his crimes in Iowa.”

Director of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division Gregory Ford said Army Criminal Investigation Special Agents work tirelessly to bring people like Adkins to justice.

“This sentence is a reflection of the steadfast relationships CID maintains with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners across the country,” said Ford. “I want to thank the Altoona Police Department for their dedication to this complex investigation.”

Adkins will also serve 15 years of supervised release after the completion of his prison term.

