(Austin Cole Sluder/ Photo Credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

GEORGIA (WRBL) – A former Georgia law enforcement officer has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a woman being held in the Douglas County Jail in September 2021. Investigators said the assault happened while the suspect was working as a deputy at the jail.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Austin Cole Sluder, 27, was arrested on March 29, 2022, and charged with Violation of Oath of Office by a Public Officer and Improper Sexual Contact.

The charges against Sluder, of Douglasville, Ga., stem from an incident on Sept. 27, 2021, while Sluder was employed as a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI was contacted on Oct. 27, 2021 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to launch an investigation after allegations were made about the sexual assault at the Douglas County Jail.

According to the GBI, preliminary information indicates that while assigned to the jail Sluder had “inappropriate sexual contact with a female inmate.”

Further details about the case against Sluder were released on March 30, 2022, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sluder was hired as deputy sheriff recruit and was assigned to the Jail Division on May 10, 2021. Just over five months later, he was fired on October 20, 2021.

On Sept. 20, 2021, the sheriff’s office received a complaint from a female inmate that Sluder had used his cell phone to take nude photographs of her in her cell back in July, with the complaint being turned over to Office of Professional Standards to investigation. That investigation led to Sluder being fired.

After Sluder was fired, another female inmate came forward and said Sluder forced her to perform oral sex on him while she was being held in the jail. Following this allegation the GBI was brought into investigate.

Following Sluder’s arrest on March 29, 2022 in connection to the sexual assault, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds issued the following statement:

“I’ve said this before and I’m going to say it again. As long as you follow the law and my policy I will back you 110%; however, if you step outside the law or the policy you are on your own. If you violate the law, you, like everyone else will have to suffer the consequences of your actions.”

The GBI’s investigation into Sluder is on on-going. Anyone with information should contact the GBI Atlanta Regional Office at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). You can also download the See Something, Send Something mobile app.