Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to 7 years

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced former Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck to more than seven years in prison for fraud.

The judge on Tuesday also ordered Beck to pay $2.6 million in restitution to make up for money he stole from an insurer.

Jurors in July swiftly convicted the 60-year-old Beck on 37 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

The trial detailed a scheme that channeled more than $2.5 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association to Beck’s bank accounts.

Beck managed the insurer of last resort for years before he was elected to statewide office.