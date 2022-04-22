GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former police officer in a child molestation case involving an 11-year-old girl.

According to a news release from the GBI, Jerric Gilbert, 35, of Carrollton, has been arrested and charged with one count of Child Molestation and one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Gilbert, a former Carrollton Police Officer, was arrested on Friday, April 22, 2022, following a request the previous day by the Carrollton Police Department for the GBI to investigate allegations brought by against Gilbert by Carrollton City Schools.

GBI officials said Gilbert worked as a school resource officer at Carrollton Elementary School and charges against him stem from an incident involving an 11-year-old girl.

The GBI’s investigation revealed that on April 15, 2022, Gilbert “encouraged an 11-year-old girl to touch him inappropriately while at his home.”

An internal investigation was also launched on April 21, 2022, by the Carollton Police Department, which resulted in Gilbert’s termination as a police officer.

The Carrollton Police Department released the following statement:

“On April 21, 2022, Carrollton Police Department was contacted by Carrollton City Schools regarding an allegation of criminal misconduct, off-campus, against Jerric Gilbert (Carrollton police officer and school resource officer).

This department immediately initiated an internal investigation which resulted in the termination of Gilbert. Carrollton Police Department reached out to the GBI and requested a criminal investigation into these allegations. All further questions should be directed to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Carrollton Police Department and Carrollton City Schools acted immediately to ensure the safety of students and the school system has taken the appropriate steps to ensure full cooperation with local and state authorities.”

Following his arrest, Gilbert was booked into the Carroll County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anyone with information should contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted online, by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.