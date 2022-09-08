(Queen Elizabeth II and then President Jimmy Carter/ Photo Credit: The Carter Center)

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday, after a reign of 70 years.

Upon the Queen’s passing The Carter Center released a statement from former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The statement reads as follows:

“Rosalynn and I extend our condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the citizens of the United Kingdom. Her dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty have been an inspiration, and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader.”

The Queen was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. She passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Under her reign, she would see 13 United States Presidents elected, including Carter.

Two days prior to her death, the Queen appointed Liz Truss as Britian’s prime minister, making Truss the 15th prime minister to serve during her reign.