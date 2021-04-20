 

Former President Jimmy Carter releases statement on passing of Walter Mondale

Georgia
Former US Vice-President under Jimmy Carter, Walter “Fritz” Mondale, attends a luncheon in honor of Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe held by US Secretary of State John Kerry and US Vice-President Joe Biden April 28, 2015 at the US Department of State in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Atlanta, Ga. (WRBL) – Former Vice President Walter Mondale has died at the age of 93. According to a spokesperson, Mondale passed away Monday in Minneapolis while surrounded by family.

Mondale, the 42nd Vice President of the United States, served under the President Jimmy Carter from 1977-1981.

Following the announcement of Mondale’s death, Carter released a statement through The Carter Center late Monday night. In the statement Carter praised Mondale for his service and offered condolences to Mondale’s loved ones.

Former President Jimmy Carter:

“Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, who I consider the best vice president in our country’s history. During our administration, Fritz used his political skill and personal integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic, policy-driving force that had never been seen before and still exists today. He was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world. Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behavior. Rosalynn and I join all Americans in giving thanks for his exemplary life, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

