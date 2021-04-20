Former President Jimmy Carter releases statement on passing of Walter Mondale

Former US Vice-President under Jimmy Carter, Walter “Fritz” Mondale, attends a luncheon in honor of Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe held by US Secretary of State John Kerry and US Vice-President Joe Biden April 28, 2015 at the US Department of State in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Atlanta, Ga. (WRBL) – Former Vice President Walter Mondale has died at the age of 93. According to a spokesperson, Mondale passed away Monday in Minneapolis while surrounded by family.

Mondale, the 42nd Vice President of the United States, served under the President Jimmy Carter from 1977-1981.

Following the announcement of Mondale’s death, Carter released a statement through The Carter Center late Monday night. In the statement Carter praised Mondale for his service and offered condolences to Mondale’s loved ones.

Former President Jimmy Carter: