GEORGIA (WRBL) – Former overseas soldier, Paul Francis Dunn, of Savannah plead, guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact Committed by a Person Employed by the Armed Forces Outside the United States, and Sexual Abuse of a Minor Committed by a Person Employed by the Armed Forces Outside the United States. On March 3, 2022, Dunn was sentenced to serve 293 months in federal prison.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Georgia, Dunn was arrested in 2018 after the victim reported the abuse. In June 2021, he pled guilty to the charges. According to the release, Dunn admitted between 2006 and 2014, he repeatedly sexually abused a child under 16.

U.S. District Court Judge Baker also ordered Dunn to serve a life term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender after completion of his prison term. A hearing will be held at a later date to determine the amount of restitution Dunn must pay.

The case against Dunn was investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division’s Fort Stewart office and FBI, and prosecuted by Trial Attorneys Kaylynn Foulon and Edward Palmos.

“Sexual assault against a child is an unspeakable crime that deserves the harshest penalties,” said Gregory Ford, Director of the U.S. Army C.I.D.

This case was brought on as part of Project Safe Childhood – a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or https://report.cybertip.org