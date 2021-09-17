Former State Rep. Anne Mueller dead at age 91

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Anne O’Quin Mueller, former Georgia state representative for District 126, has died. She was 91.

Mueller died Wednesday morning at her daughter’s home in Springfield with family by her side.

Heidi Carter remembers her mother as a “very unique character” who worked endless hours and never backed down when faced with obstacles.

Carter said Mueller loved her family, community, God and the U.S.

The Atlanta native served District 126, which includes Waynesboro and surrounding cities, from 1982 until 2002.

The Atlanta native graduated from the University of Georgia. She was a longtime member of Windsor Forest Baptist Church.

Mueller was preceded in death by her husband Hans Kurt “Whitey” Mueller. She is survived by her daughter, her son, Mark Mueller, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mueller will take place Saturday at Bonaventure Cemetery, according to Gamble Funeral Service.