Former UGA coach Mark Richt “doing fine” after heart attack

(WRBL)–Former UGA head football coach Mark Richt is recovering after suffering a heart attack Monday morning.

Richt, 59, announced the heart attack on Twitter, saying he feels well enough to be back to work later in the week.

“I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week.”

Richt was hired as head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs before the 2001 season and stayed until 2015. After leaving UGA, Richt was named head coach at his alma mater, the University of Miami. He retired from coaching football last season.

Richt now works as a college football analyst.