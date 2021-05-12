Former UGA professor sentenced to 7 years in prison in child pornography case

ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former University of Georgia professor has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a Federal child pornography case.

On Tuesday May 11, James Edward Monogan, III, was sentenced to seven and a half years in Federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography back in December 2020, according to officials with the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the GBI, were involved in investigating the case against Monogan.

“This investigation demonstrates that no matter who you are, you will be held accountable for preying on children,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds.

Officials with the US Attorney’s Office say it is imperative to get predators like Monogan off the streets and away from children.

“Viewing child pornography is a direct assault against the very children who are being exploited on film. We will prosecute individuals engaging in this deviant criminal behavior,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

In addition to his 90 month prison sentence, Monogan faces a fine of up to $40,000. After his release from prison, Monogan will be subject to ten years of supervision and have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

There is no parole in the federal system.