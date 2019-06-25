Forsyth Co. Sheriff’s office releases video of night newborn was found in woods

(Courtesy: Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga–The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its efforts to find the person responsible for abandoning a newborn baby in the woods. Tuesday the sheriff’s office released body camera footage of the discovery and rescue of the newborn girl who has been named India.



Baby India was discovered in a plastic bag nearly three weeks ago on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 near the 1900 block of Daves Creek Road in Forsyth County, Georgia.

Officials are releasing parts of the footage from the body camera worn by the first FCSO Deputy on scene the night Baby India was discovered. They hope that it will lead to a break in the case.

(Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office)



The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind the public that the State of Georgia has a law called Safe Haven. It allows a child’s mother to leave her baby, up to 30 days old, with an employee of any medical facility including any hospital, institutional infirmary, health center, or birthing center in Georgia without prosecution. This includes Hospitals, Fire Stations, and Police Stations.



According to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Baby India is doing well and is in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

Anyone with information regarding Baby India should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office TIP LINE at 770-888-7308. Callers may remain anonymous.