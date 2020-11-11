 

Forsyth County chief deputy held on child porn charge, fired

Georgia

by: Associated Press

CANTON, Ga. (AP) – A chief deputy in Georgia was charged with distributing child pornography after authorities launched an investigation into his internet activity.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Forsyth County Chief Deputy Grady Sanford was arrested Tuesday after investigators tracked uploads of child pornography to an IP address and then his home in Canton.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the home Tuesday and arrested 56-year-old Sanford.

He has been fired from his job.

A Cherokee County Sheriffs Office spokesman says Sanford was released on a $5,600 bond. Jail records don’t list a lawyer who might comment on his behalf.

