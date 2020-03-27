Fort Benning takes additional precautions to reduce transmission of coronavirus

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Following a second soldier at Fort Benning testing positive for coronavirus, the base has introduced additional measure to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Maneuver Center of Excellence Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Gary Brito has placed additional prevention and mitigation measures that are needed to reduce the transmission of coronavirus.

Restrictions on certain activities are essential to preserving the health and readiness of the force on base, as well as the health of their families, according to a statement from a Fort Benning spokesperson.

The following restrictions are effective immediately, according to Fort Benning officials: