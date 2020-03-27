Fort Benning takes additional precautions to reduce transmission of coronavirus

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Following a second soldier at Fort Benning testing positive for coronavirus, the base has introduced additional measure to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
Maneuver Center of Excellence Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Gary Brito has placed additional prevention and mitigation measures that are needed to reduce the transmission of coronavirus.
Restrictions on certain activities are essential to preserving the health and readiness of the force on base, as well as the health of their families, according to a statement from a Fort Benning spokesperson.
The following restrictions are effective immediately, according to Fort Benning officials:
- On-Post: Military personnel residing on-post are restricted from leaving the installation, except out of necessity. Necessity is defined as: healthcare needs, grocery shopping, and essential postal, banking, laundry services, and gas stations. All other travel is prohibited. Outdoor physical activities such as running, biking and walking are encouraged and still authorized however, limited to groups of five or less. Unit or large group activities are prohibited.
- Off-Post: Military personnel residing off-post may only travel between their place of residence and Fort Benning to perform their military or work duties, or out of necessity. Travel to off-post facilities is authorized only for necessity and is limited to the closest service to your place of residence. Necessity, again, is defined as: healthcare needs, grocery shopping, and essential postal, banking, laundry services, and gas stations. Service members living off post are authorized to travel to the installation to use the Commissary, Post Exchange, and other essential services. All other travel is prohibited. Within the guidance of local off-post communities, outdoor physical activities such as running, biking and walking are encouraged but limited to groups of five or less.
- Force health protection is our top priority. Protecting the force includes mitigating the spread of the virus by following recommended preventive measures such as social distancing along with frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact, with sick individuals, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning frequently touched objects and surfaces, staying home when feeling ill, and avoiding touching eyes, nose, and/or mouth.
- Family members and Department of the Army Civilian Employees are strongly encouraged to adhere to the same precautions as their safety is of the utmost concern.
- Military retirees and their beneficiaries may still access Fort Benning for essential services such as medical treatment, pharmacy, and the commissary and PX. Fort Benning encourages our retiree community to do so sparingly to ensure their health and to prevent the potential spread of the virus. However, certain outdoor recreational activities, including but not limited to hunting and fishing are now prohibited, and failure to adhere to this guidance could result in a suspension/loss of privileges or a bar from Fort Benning.
- The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning is taking precautionary measures to protect the health of the force and maintain operational readiness. We will continue to evaluate current day-to-day operations to ensure the safety of all of our Soldiers, family members and civilian personnel.