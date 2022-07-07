SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – The U.S. Army has identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Syracuse as a 19-year-old soldier from Georgia who was assigned to New York’s Fort Drum.

Police tell the Syracuse Post-Standard that Pvt. 1st Class Malik S. Shipman, of Fairburn, Georgia, was shot Monday night near Onondaga Park in Syracuse and died at a hospital.

Police have not said whether Shipman was targeted or a bystander. Fort Drum says Shipman was a carpentry and masonry specialist with the 642nd Engineer Support Company.

He had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.