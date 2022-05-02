AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – One Fort Gordon soldier in training pled guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography in relation to a complaint made in 2021.

Joshua Gamble, 29, of Fort Gordon is awaiting sentencing after entering a guilty plea. This plea requires Gamble to serve at least five years in prison, adhere to financial penalties, register as a sex offender and undergo a period of supervised release after his prison term.

David Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, shared a prepared statement about the district’s vigilance in pursuing sex offenders.

“Our vigilant law enforcement partners continue to identify and intercept online predators who engage in online exploitation of children,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “We will be unrelenting in pursuing those who would victimize the most vulnerable among us.”

Gamble was arrested in October of 2021 in relation to a complaint made about the distribution of child pornography on an Internet chat application that took place on Aug. 10 and 11, 2021.

Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, shared a statement in a media release elaborating on the severity of these crimes.

“A child is re-victimized every time pornographic images of that child are shared,” said Wislar. “The FBI is always prepared to do everything in our power, with a sense of urgency, to protect innocent children from being exploited by predators.”

The FBI is conducting the investigation, and prosecuted by the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.