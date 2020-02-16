Fort Valley woman with ties to East Alabama missing since Feb. 14

FORT VALLEY, Ga (WRBL) – The Fort Valley Police Department is searching for a woman last seen on February 14.

23-year-old Anitra Gunn was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the Chestnut Hills road area just outside Fort Valley. Her car was found hours later, but no sight of Gunn.

Police say unsure of what she may have been wearing at the time.

Gunn is described as 5’7″, 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

“Fort Valley State University is deeply concerned about the well-being of our student Anitra Gunn and we are praying for her safe return. FVSU is working closely with the Fort Valley Police Department, which is investigating Anitra’s disappearance. Anitra is enrolled as a full-time student at FVSU as a senior Agriculture major,” the school said in a statement to News 3.

The family tells News 3’s Elizabeth White that Gunn has ties to the East Alabama area.

“We are asking that anyone with information about Anitras whereabouts call the police department at 478 825 3384,” says Chief Lawrence Spurgeon.

The Fort Valley Police Department is being assisted by The Peach County Sheriff’s Department and The Georgia Bureau of Investigation.